Facts

15:00 04.04.2018

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry hopes to resolve exhumation issues, restoration of Ukrainian monuments from Polish side

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar admits that the permission for exhumation by the Polish side can be obtained with proper background of bilateral relations, and expects from Poland a step in the issue of restoring Ukrainian monuments in the territory of this country.

"There is no a moratorium as such, there is a commission that authorizes certain works … In order for the commission to give permission ... a proper background should be created, not a negative one, where there are some claims to Ukraine. At least, the first step should be taken in the restoration of monuments. This is what we are waiting for now. And I think the permits will be issued," he told journalists in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The deputy minister stressed that the commission includes not only representatives of the government, but also public organizations.

Bodnar specified that the Ukrainian side is interested in restoring Ukrainian monuments in Poland, protecting the rights of the Ukrainian minority in Poland, as well as resolving the situation around the Polish law "On the Institute of National Memory."

He added that the Ukrainian and Polish sides are working to organize the visit of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture of Poland Piotr Glinski to Ukraine in the coming months.

Interfax-Ukraine
