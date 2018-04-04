Facts

14:35 04.04.2018

Portugal supports introduction of UN peacekeepers in Donbas – Poltorak

Portugal supports introduction of UN peacekeepers in Donbas – Poltorak

Portugal supports the proposal of official Kyiv to introduce a UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas, Ukraine's Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak has said.

"We've discussed the security situation in Ukraine and the world, as well as the issue of the introduction of a peacekeeping mission in Donbas. And we have received full support for the idea of introducing a mission on the basis of standards existing in the UN," Poltorak said at a joint with Portugal's Minister of National Defense Jose Alberto de Azeredo Lopes press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to the minister, during the meeting, the need to accelerate the signing of an agreement on cooperation, the issue of joint military exercises of the two countries, the exchange of experience in the protection of the sea coast were also discussed. "We have something to learn from Portuguese colleagues. We will cooperate in the search and rescue operations. Cooperation in the issue of cyber security is also important for us," Poltorak added.

The head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry also thanked his colleague for help in the treatment of Ukrainian soldiers who were injured in the course of performing tasks in the ATO zone.

In turn, the Minister of Defense of Portugal assured in full support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"We cooperate with Ukraine as an equal partner ... We are interested in ensuring that our joint projects are useful not only in the military sphere of Ukraine, but also for the civilian population. In the future we will cooperate on specific projects on logistics, cyber security, issues of marine sphere," he said.

Lopes also expressed readiness to share experience in those defense issues in which Portugal achieved success.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Russian aggressor killed 242 children in Donbas since 2014 – Poroshenko

Volker plans to visit Donbas in April-May

TCG on Donbas agrees on another ceasefire regime in Donbas military zone from March 30

Weapons from Russia-occupied Donbas transported to determine their origin – Savchenko

Kyiv demands withdrawal of illegal armed groups and weapons from Donbas - Olifer

Canada, Sweden allocate $2 mln to restore Donbas – Ministry for Temporarily Occupied Territories

Ceasefire in Donbas should be respected and stabilized by concrete steps – German Foreign Office

Kyiv appreciates Sweden's readiness to participate in UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas – Poroshenko

Ukraine, Sweden to sign defense cooperation agreement – Poltorak

Some 2,378 Ukrainian servicemen killed in action in Donbas since beginning of war

LATEST

Russian radar unable to find rocket that downed MH17 Boeing passenger liner

Case on purchase of apartment by MP Leschenko registered, investigation underway

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry hopes to resolve exhumation issues, restoration of Ukrainian monuments from Polish side

There is no conflict between NABU, SAPO – Sytnyk

Government decides to relaunch tender to select members of Ukrzaliznytsia's supervisory board

NABU discloses fragments of materials of unsolicited investigative actions against Kholodnytsky

Law enforcers detain suspect in terror attack, in which MP Mosiychuk was injured

Joint Ukraine-Denmark military transportation operation Northern Falcon-2018 begins

Ukraine ready to swap 23 Russians for Ukrainian hostages

Five Ukrainian troops to go to Belgium for medical treatment – Defense Ministry

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА