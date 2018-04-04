Portugal supports introduction of UN peacekeepers in Donbas – Poltorak

Portugal supports the proposal of official Kyiv to introduce a UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas, Ukraine's Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak has said.

"We've discussed the security situation in Ukraine and the world, as well as the issue of the introduction of a peacekeeping mission in Donbas. And we have received full support for the idea of introducing a mission on the basis of standards existing in the UN," Poltorak said at a joint with Portugal's Minister of National Defense Jose Alberto de Azeredo Lopes press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to the minister, during the meeting, the need to accelerate the signing of an agreement on cooperation, the issue of joint military exercises of the two countries, the exchange of experience in the protection of the sea coast were also discussed. "We have something to learn from Portuguese colleagues. We will cooperate in the search and rescue operations. Cooperation in the issue of cyber security is also important for us," Poltorak added.

The head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry also thanked his colleague for help in the treatment of Ukrainian soldiers who were injured in the course of performing tasks in the ATO zone.

In turn, the Minister of Defense of Portugal assured in full support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"We cooperate with Ukraine as an equal partner ... We are interested in ensuring that our joint projects are useful not only in the military sphere of Ukraine, but also for the civilian population. In the future we will cooperate on specific projects on logistics, cyber security, issues of marine sphere," he said.

Lopes also expressed readiness to share experience in those defense issues in which Portugal achieved success.