There is no conflict between NABU, SAPO – Sytnyk

Director of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Artem Sytnyk denies the existence of a conflict between his structure and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

"If someone wants to say that there is a conflict, I responsibly report to you: there is no conflict between the Anti-corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office," Sytnyk said from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada after the speech of the SAPO head Nazar Kholodnytsky on Wednesday.

"There are certain criminal proceedings, certain materials that have been handed over to the competent authorities today. If it concerns the Criminal Code, it was transferred to the General Prosecutor's Office, if it concerns disciplinary proceedings - to the Commission of the Prosecutor's Office for discipline violations," NABU head said.

At the same time he urged not to speculate on this issue.

According to Sytnyk, at present the detectives of NABU and specialized anti-corruption prosecutors are working in the regular mode.