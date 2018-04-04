Government decides to relaunch tender to select members of Ukrzaliznytsia's supervisory board

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has annulled a tender to select candidates to posts of independent members of the supervisory board of public joint-stock company Ukrzaliznytsia.

"We start [the new tender] under the new rules with international partners. Everything is as it must be," Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

Over 50 candidates filed application for the tender to select independent members of the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia. Bids could be submitted before November 20, 2017. Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan said in the middle of December that he is not satisfied with the process of selecting candidates.

"I saw the list, I am unsatisfied. This again indicates problems in the state. We are not able to get at least a short list of quality people," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"It would work, and in our case there is the desire of certain individuals that the allegedly "open" tender actually ends up with the selection of the previously known persons, appointing bona fide performers but not really high quality managers," the minister said.

The government by resolution No. 190 dated March 21, 2018 approved the new rules of selecting top managers of largest state-owned enterprises.