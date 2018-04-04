Facts

13:45 04.04.2018

Government decides to relaunch tender to select members of Ukrzaliznytsia's supervisory board

Government decides to relaunch tender to select members of Ukrzaliznytsia's supervisory board

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has annulled a tender to select candidates to posts of independent members of the supervisory board of public joint-stock company Ukrzaliznytsia.

"We start [the new tender] under the new rules with international partners. Everything is as it must be," Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

Over 50 candidates filed application for the tender to select independent members of the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia. Bids could be submitted before November 20, 2017. Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan said in the middle of December that he is not satisfied with the process of selecting candidates.

"I saw the list, I am unsatisfied. This again indicates problems in the state. We are not able to get at least a short list of quality people," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"It would work, and in our case there is the desire of certain individuals that the allegedly "open" tender actually ends up with the selection of the previously known persons, appointing bona fide performers but not really high quality managers," the minister said.

The government by resolution No. 190 dated March 21, 2018 approved the new rules of selecting top managers of largest state-owned enterprises.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Cabinet launches reform of regular bus transportation market - Omelyan

Ukrainian govt to send UAH 2.5 bln to build dairy farms

Govt sends UAH 1 bln to compensate 25% of cost of Ukrainian-made machinery to farmers

Govt to approve report on implementation of activity program before Feb 14

Govt approves amendments to regulations about Health ministry

Government approves bill on concession

Cabinet approves draft visa-free travel agreement with Antigua and Barbuda

Link with eastern regions in priority for Ukrzaliznytsia - Kravtsov

Cabinet approves plan for implementing secondary education reform until 2029

Ukrzaliznytsia eurobond holders approve changes to some eurobond issue conditions

LATEST

Russian radar unable to find rocket that downed MH17 Boeing passenger liner

Case on purchase of apartment by MP Leschenko registered, investigation underway

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry hopes to resolve exhumation issues, restoration of Ukrainian monuments from Polish side

Portugal supports introduction of UN peacekeepers in Donbas – Poltorak

There is no conflict between NABU, SAPO – Sytnyk

NABU discloses fragments of materials of unsolicited investigative actions against Kholodnytsky

Law enforcers detain suspect in terror attack, in which MP Mosiychuk was injured

Joint Ukraine-Denmark military transportation operation Northern Falcon-2018 begins

Ukraine ready to swap 23 Russians for Ukrainian hostages

Five Ukrainian troops to go to Belgium for medical treatment – Defense Ministry

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА