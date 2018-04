NABU discloses fragments of materials of unsolicited investigative actions against Kholodnytsky

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has published fragments of declassified materials of unsolicited investigative actions against head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Nazar Kholodnytsky.

Fragments of Kholodnytsky's conversations were published by NABU in YouTube on Wednesday.