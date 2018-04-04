Facts

11:03 04.04.2018

Joint Ukraine-Denmark military transportation operation Northern Falcon-2018 begins

On Tuesday, April 3, 2018, as per a memorandum of mutual assistance between Ukraine's Ministry of Defence and Denmark's Defence Ministry, the joint military transportation exercise Northern Falcon-2018 has begun. The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said the exercise involves transporting of fuel to Greenland.

A Ukrainian Il-76 airlifter, including 23 pilots and ground personnel, as well as coordinators from the Ukraine's Air Force led by Colonel Serhiy Artemenko departed from Boryspil military airfield for Aalbolg Air Base of the Danish Air Force.

Ukrainian pilots will airlift more than 500,000 litres of fuel, other items and equipment making about 25 flights (120 hours). The operation will last until May 5. Mission personnel will face inclement weather conditions in Greenland.

The operation has been organized for the tenth year in row as part of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ukrainian and Danish defence ministries.

