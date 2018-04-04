Ukraine ready to swap 23 Russians for Ukrainian hostages

Ukraine is ready to hand over 23 Russian citizens who are serving their terms in Ukrainian prisons in exchange for Ukrainian hostages, Deputy Parliament Speaker and head of Ukraine's humanitarian TCG group Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

"Those Russians who were detained for involvement in war under the guise of the so-called militants are now serving their terms in Ukrainian prisons for serious crimes committed against Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. It is evident that they are puppeteers rather than militants [puppets]. The Ukrainian side is ready to hand those convicts over, but we also want the release of Ukrainian citizens," Gerashchenko told 112.Ukraine TV channel.

According to Gerashchenko, currently 23 Ukrainian citizens are serving their sentences in Ukrainian prisons. "And now 23 Russians are in Ukrainian prisons. We are ready to swap them for Ukrainian hostages to be freed," Gerashchenko added.

As earlier reported, the release of Ukrainian hostages is on the agenda of a new round of the Minsk talks on April 4.