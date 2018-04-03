Facts

18:37 03.04.2018

Five Ukrainian troops to go to Belgium for medical treatment – Defense Ministry

Five Ukrainian troops to go to Belgium for medical treatment – Defense Ministry

First three wounded servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will soon depart for medical treatment in Brussels, Belgium; in total, five of the Ukrainian troops wounded amid hostilities in Donbas have been selected for rehabilitation in that country.

"Our soldiers will be provided with qualified medical assistance by the best Belgian specialists. The duration of the treatment will be determined individually for every of them," the Defense Ministry said on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to the report, the Belgian side in December 2017 selected five servicemen from among the wounded in the military operation in Donbas.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Defense Ministry of Ukraine to introduce internal control system as per NATO standards by 2019

Conference to plan Rapid Trident 2018 held in Lviv region, drills scheduled for second half of the year

Ukraine loses 191 people in Donbas in 2017, another 174 injured - Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Defense Ministry suspends TOR helmet deliveries over quality issues

Non-combat losses in Ukrainian Armed Forces this year shrank fivefold

About 200 Ukrainian servicemen treated, rehabilitated in Lithuania since start of Russia's aggression in Donbas

Inspections from Italy, Romania and Slovakia to check Ukraine's compliance with arms control obligations - General Staff

Tymoshenko says Poroshenko is main beneficiary in case on corruption at Defense Ministry

Poroshenko demands urgent inquiries into corruption within Defense Ministry

NABU, SAPO arrest deputy defense minister, director of public procurement department

LATEST

One Nadiia Savchenko defense lawyer withdraws from case

Cassation court dismisses Saakashvili's complaint against refusal to grant him status of person in need of additional protection

Ukrainian MPs dismiss bills abolishing e-declaration for public activists in first reading

French MPs to visit Kramatorsk on Wednesday – Tuka

Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 20 times on Monday, no casualties reported – HQ

Ukrainian army conscript shot dead in military unit in Mykolaiv region

State obliged to employ ATO veterans - Kyva

Health Ministry orders dismissal of National Medical Institute rector Amosova

Boiko declares UAH 535,000 as income for 2017

Violation of Easter truce by militants to be key topic of TCG meeting in Minsk on April 4

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА