Five Ukrainian troops to go to Belgium for medical treatment – Defense Ministry

First three wounded servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will soon depart for medical treatment in Brussels, Belgium; in total, five of the Ukrainian troops wounded amid hostilities in Donbas have been selected for rehabilitation in that country.

"Our soldiers will be provided with qualified medical assistance by the best Belgian specialists. The duration of the treatment will be determined individually for every of them," the Defense Ministry said on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to the report, the Belgian side in December 2017 selected five servicemen from among the wounded in the military operation in Donbas.