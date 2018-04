One of the lawyers of MP Nadiia Savchenko, deprived of the parliamentarian immunity, Viktor Chevhuz, has filed a motion to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on self-withdrawal from the case.

A photocopy of the relevant application addressed to the SBU investigator with the postscript "Self-withdrawal: I did not want to file, but ..." Chevhuz published on his Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon.