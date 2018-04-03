Facts

09:59 03.04.2018

Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 20 times on Monday, no casualties reported – HQ

Over the past day, 20 shell attacks by militants were recorded in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) zone in Donbas, there were no casualties, the press center of the ATO headquarters reported.

"Militants of the Russian-occupation troops continue to disrupt the 'Easter truce' in the ATO zone. Over the past day, 20 shelling attacks on our defenders' positions have been recorded," the press center said in a press release posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

In particular, in the Donetsk sector the enemy fired at Ukrainian fortifications in Pisky using 82-mm weapons. They used grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, snipers and small arms, to fire at defenders of the Butovka mine. The enemy also used grenade launchers to shell Ukrainian positions near Kamyanka and Avdiyivka, and large-caliber machine guns to fire at Vodiane. In addition, defenders of Talakivka, Pavlopil, Hnutove, Vodiane and Shyrokyne came under fire from small arms.

In the Luhansk sector, the full ceasefire regime was fully observed. The situation along the entire contact line is reliably controlled by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

