Ukrainian army conscript shot dead in military unit in Mykolaiv region

On Sunday, April 1, in one of the military units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is stationed in Mykolaiv region, a conscript was shot dead while performing his duties.

"An independent inquiry is being held into this incident. Also, a commission consisting of representatives of the National Police, the Military Prosecutor's Office, the Military Law Enforcement Service and officers of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is working on the scene," the Air Force Command wrote on Facebook on Monday.

No other details or circumstances of the incident in the Air Force Command have been reported.