Facts

14:46 02.04.2018

Violation of Easter truce by militants to be key topic of TCG meeting in Minsk on April 4

The issues of violation of the so-called Easter truce announced from March 30 and the release of hostages will be discussed at the talks of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk on April 4, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, representative of Ukraine in the humanitarian subgroup of the TCG Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

"The issue of violating the ceasefire ... There is inadmissible information about the aggression not only against people, but also shooting down drone fighters, including the OSCE ones. And this will be one of the key topics during the meeting of the first working group after the election of President Putin [the March 18 presidential election in Russia], which will be held on April 4. The second issue that we will raise is the release of hostages," Gerashchenko told journalists in Kyiv on Monday.

