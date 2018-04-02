Vera Savchenko asks Trump to pay attention to situation with her sister Nadiia

Head of the party 'Social and Political Platform of Nadiia Savchenko', Vera Savchenko, asks U.S. President Donald Trump to pay attention to the situation with the arrest and prosecution of her sister, MP Nadiia Savchenko.

"I ask you to raise the issue of the persecution of opposition politicians in Ukraine, the issue of eliminating competitors in the upcoming presidential elections in Ukraine through political persecution of opponents, the construction of systemic, vertical, deeply integrated corruption headed by the head of state personally and an attack on the media, uncontrolled by the authorities of Ukraine," her letter to the head of the White House dated March 22, 2018, reads.

Savchenko asks Trump to ensure close international supervision of the situation surrounding the criminal prosecution of Savchenko in order to exclude the violation of human rights and the oppression of the politician for his convictions.