Justice ministry registers National Health Service of Ukraine

The National Health Service of Ukraine has been registered by the Justice Ministry as the central executive power agency, the press service of the Health Ministry has reported on its website.

"The National Health Service was registered today [on March30] in the Justice Ministry as the central executive power agency, the ministry said.

The next step in the development of the authority is the creation of its structure and the team, as well as the preparation for signing contracts with healthcare institutions. This must be one before June. In June, it is planned to begin signing these contracts.

As reported, the decision to establish the National Health Service, which will implement the national policy in the sphere of government financial guarantees for medical services for the population and fulfill the functions of the national medical services and medicines customer under the program of medical guarantees, was made by the government on December 27, 2017.

On February 27, Deputy Director General for Strategic Development at Isida-IVF LLC Oleh Petrenko was announced a winner of a tender to select the head of the National Health Service of Ukraine.