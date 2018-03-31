Facts

17:56 31.03.2018

Rada speaker becomes owner of apartment in Lviv in 2017

Chairman of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy became the owner of an apartment with gross area of over 90 square meters in Lviv and declared UAH 289,000 of salary and gifts for UAH 444,000 in 2017.

According to his e-declaration for 2017, his wife's salary was almost UAH 48,000.

In December 2017, the speaker became the owner of the apartment in Lviv, which costs some UAH 740,000.

Parubiy also has an apartment with gross area of 42 square meters in Lviv and his wife has an apartment of 22 square meters in the same city, a house of 32 square meters and a land parcel in Urych (Lviv region). The couple had two cars as it was declared in the previous years.

Parubiy has UAH 340,000 and almost $31,000 in cash.

He wrote on his Facebook page that the apartment mentioned in his declaration which owner Parubiy became on December 15, 2017 is not the newly bought apartment. This is the apartment where he has lived with his family for many years.

The speaker said that after the marriage he lived all the time with his family and his father in an apartment in Lviv, where the attic was converted into a separate attic. According to him, in fact the father's apartment and the converted attic were separate rooms, but in the documents they were recorded as one real estate facility, and all this space was recorded for his father and brother.

Parubiy said that last year he decided to streamline property relations.

