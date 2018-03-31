Facts

17:01 31.03.2018

Premedical first aid training center opened in Kyiv region with support of NATO Representation to Ukraine, Embassy of Romania

The premedical first aid training center has been opened on the basis of the National Academy of Interior Affairs (the village of Vita Poshtova, Kyiv region), where officers of the National Police and the State Emergencies Service of Ukraine will be trained.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that the center was opened with support of the NATO Representation to Ukraine and the Embassy of Romania in Ukraine. All instructors were trained at the S.M.U.R.D. international emergency rescue center.

Speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Head of the NATO Representation to Ukraine Alexander Vinnikov said that assistance in opening the center was provided under the NATO Science for Peace and Security Programme.

"Ukraine has joined in this programme since 1991, but with the onset of the Russian aggression, it has become the largest beneficiary of the programme. Now there are 43 initiatives under the Science for Peace programme with Ukraine," he said.

In turn, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said that graduates of the premedical first aid training center will receive a state-recognized certificate.

