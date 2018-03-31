Facts

16:00 31.03.2018

Russia expels Ukrainian diplomats from those cities where political prisoners held

The Russian Federation expels 13 Ukrainian diplomats from the cities where most of rigged trials against Ukrainian political prisoners take place – mainly from the Embassy in Moscow and five from the Consulate in Rostov, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

"Russia traditionally acts meanly and painfully. In response to the expulsion of 13 Russian diplomats who were engaged in dubious activities in Ukraine, they expelled 13 of our incumbent diplomats, mostly from the Embassy in Moscow, and five from our consulate in Rostov, where a majority of trials over Ukrainian political prisoners took place," she wrote.

According to her, relatives of prisoners are worried whether the Ukrainian consulate can now perform work to protect Ukrainians to the full extent.

"Yes, the burden and pressure on our consuls who remain working in Mordor will increase, but they are aware of their responsibility and high mission. They will continue to fully fulfill their duties, seek access to prisons and be presented at trials," Gerashchenko said.

She believes that the department to support families of hostages and political prisoners must urgently start working at Ukraine's Ministry for Temporary Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons.

