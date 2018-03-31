Prime ministers' income exceeds UAH 17 mln in 2017, salary totals over UAH 435,000

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has submitted the income tax declaration for electronic filing for 2017, which in total came to over UAH 17.1 million.

The department of the information and public relations of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers, total income of Groysman for 2017 was UAH 17.102 million (UAH 15.802 million in 2016).

The following income was declared: salary on the post of the prime minister – over UAH 435,647, income from leasing property (bought before 2006) – UAH 5.15 million, income from selling immovable property (a land parcel) – UAH 8.798 million and income from placing funds on bank accounts – UAH 2.719 million.