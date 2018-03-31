Facts

13:26 31.03.2018

NABU director names cases used as ground for opening criminal proceedings against SAPO chief

NABU director names cases used as ground for opening criminal proceedings against SAPO chief

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Artem Sytnyk has named proceedings, the negative processes around which served as a ground for opening criminal proceedings against Head of Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), Deputy Prosecutor General Nazar Kholodnytsky.

"This is a case of embezzlement by officials of the city hall in Odesa, cases opened under the application of acting Minister of Health Uliana Suprun over the fact of offering her a bribe, the case concerning the Golden Mandarin firm, which is affiliated with People's Deputy Lohvynsky [Heorhiy Lohvynsky from People's Front faction], investigations related to e-declarations of senior officials, investigations related to the business interests of the owner of a large agricultural holding. It is difficult to imagine what we could have heard if the records were kept not for four weeks, but four months..," he said in an interview with the ZN.UA online publication.

Sytnyk said that the records made in the office of Kholodnytsky contain data on "the leakage of information about the preparations for searches to those people where these searches are to be carried out, about pressure on certain officials to make certain decisions."

"It's not just about prosecutors, but especially about the prosecutors. There are prosecutors who want to work normally, but people holding administrative posts in the SAPO do not let them do this. The prosecutor brings up draft suspicion papers, but instead gets a scolding, and the matter is being made slow," the NABU Director said.

In addition, he said, the records are about the pressure on the court to make illegal decisions. "In particular, the pressure on the court was for the purpose that the court does not hear the request of the NABU detectives to conduct a search from a person who is a friend of Kholodnytsky," Sytnyk said.

He said that a witness was also incited to give false testimony.

The NABU director said that the sign indicating illegal and improper actions on the part of the SAPO head was that the investigations were constantly hampered, the necessary procedural documents were not signed for months, and some suspicions were not signed within a year and a half or two.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

NABU: there might be grounds in actions of SAPO head for bringing him to criminal and disciplinary liability

Lutsenko asks qualification and disciplinary commission of prosecutors to consider removal of Kholodnytsky from office of deputy prosecutor general, SAPO head

NABU completes investigation into embezzlement of funds when buying engines for Lviv Armor Plant

NABU investigators hand crime notice to Trukhanov

NABU confirms Odesa Mayor Trukhanov notified of criminal charges

Onyschenko case to be heard in line with procedure of conviction in absentia – SAPO chief

Anticorruption bodies intend to complete probe into Rozenblat, Poliakov case during two months – Kholodnytsky

Launch of Anti-Corruption Court in Ukraine in 2018 to become trial for Ukrainian authorities – Sytnyk

NABU probing another case of possible abuses in Ecology Ministry under Zlochevsky

NABU suspects ex-heads of two companies of seizure of merchant marine vessels

LATEST

Russia expels Ukrainian diplomats from those cities where political prisoners held

Prime ministers' income exceeds UAH 17 mln in 2017, salary totals over UAH 435,000

Poroshenko spends almost UAH 2.736 mln on tourism services in 2017

SAPO chief: most odious PGO department installs bugs in my office

Another opportunity to work towards full ceasefire in Donbas appears - Hug

Poroshenko spends almost UAH 200 mln on charity in 2017

Poroshenko publishes income and asset declaration for 2017

Lutsenko unable to control SAPO, lacks grants of authority

Mykolaiv Governor Savchenko files letter of resignation pending probe into death of acting director of Mykolaiv Intl Airport Voloshyn

On-line broadcast: 'The Invitation of G7 Ambassadors to Odesa is just the Beginning of the Struggle for Odesa'

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА