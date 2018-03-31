Facts

09:37 31.03.2018

Poroshenko publishes income and asset declaration for 2017

Poroshenko publishes income and asset declaration for 2017

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's income in 2017 has totaled UAH 16,303,874, of which 18% were returned to the state in the form of personal income tax levied on the wages and the deposits, and 1.5% in military tax.

"The total amount of income received by Petro Poroshenko in 2017 is UAH 16,303,874, of them UAH 336,000 is salary, which the head of state annually remits to charity, and a total of UAH 15,795,874 in interest on deposits. These and other data can be found in the electronic declaration of Petro Poroshenko for 2017, which will appear in the public domain today," according to the press release posted on the president's website on Friday.

The amount of funds on Poroshenko's bank accounts have decreased over a year by $430,000.

According to the law, the president declared the expenses for the previous year - including the funds that were spent on vacation. This money was officially transferred in non-cash form from previously declared own accounts in compliance with the banking and tax legislation of Ukraine.

The report says that the amount of declared vacation expenses is half the figure that appeared in the media. "Not a penny was spent from the state budget," the press service assured.

Last year, Poroshenko did not receive dividends from enterprises, whose ultimate beneficiary he is.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko spends almost UAH 2.736 mln on tourism services in 2017

Poroshenko spends almost UAH 200 mln on charity in 2017

Poroshenko signs law on reform in parking area

Poroshenko approves Annual National Program of Ukraine-NATO Cooperation

Poroshenko: Rada should to abolish e-declaration requirement of anti-corruption activists

Russian aggressor killed 242 children in Donbas since 2014 – Poroshenko

Poroshenko sends condolences over Kemerovo tragedy

Ukraine to expel 13 Russian diplomats over Skripal case – Poroshenko

National Guard step by step approaching standards of leading world countries – Poroshenko

Aggressor trying to move hybrid war epicenter into Ukrainian capital – Poroshenko

LATEST

Russia expels Ukrainian diplomats from those cities where political prisoners held

Prime ministers' income exceeds UAH 17 mln in 2017, salary totals over UAH 435,000

NABU: there might be grounds in actions of SAPO head for bringing him to criminal and disciplinary liability

NABU director names cases used as ground for opening criminal proceedings against SAPO chief

SAPO chief: most odious PGO department installs bugs in my office

Another opportunity to work towards full ceasefire in Donbas appears - Hug

Lutsenko unable to control SAPO, lacks grants of authority

Lutsenko asks qualification and disciplinary commission of prosecutors to consider removal of Kholodnytsky from office of deputy prosecutor general, SAPO head

Mykolaiv Governor Savchenko files letter of resignation pending probe into death of acting director of Mykolaiv Intl Airport Voloshyn

On-line broadcast: 'The Invitation of G7 Ambassadors to Odesa is just the Beginning of the Struggle for Odesa'

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА