Facts

14:41 30.03.2018

Lutsenko asks qualification and disciplinary commission of prosecutors to consider removal of Kholodnytsky from office of deputy prosecutor general, SAPO head

Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has appealed to the qualification and disciplinary commission of prosecutors for considering the removal of Nazar Kholodnytsky from the post of his deputy and the head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

"In my submission, I ask the qualification and disciplinary commission of prosecutors to consider removal of Kholodnytsky from the office of Deputy Prosecutor General - head of SAPO," Lutsenko wrote on his Facebook page.

