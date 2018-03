Mykolaiv Governor Savchenko files letter of resignation pending probe into death of acting director of Mykolaiv Intl Airport Voloshyn

Head of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Oleksiy Savchenko has submitted to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko a letter of resignation pending the probe into the suicide case of acting director of Mykolaiv International Airport Vladysav Voloshyn.

"I submitted a letter of resignation on this matter and registered it today. It was registered on March 30, its number is 3231934301," Savchenko told journalists in Kyiv on Friday, demonstrating a handwritten document.