Facts

12:30 30.03.2018

On-line broadcast: 'The Invitation of G7 Ambassadors to Odesa is just the Beginning of the Struggle for Odesa'

On Friday, March 30, at 13.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference titled "The Invitation of G7 Ambassadors to Odesa is just the Beginning of the Struggle for Odesa." The participants will include political analyst Oleksiy Minakov, political analyst Oleksiy Luponosov, head of the public organization 'Odesa Natives Together' Illia Luponosov, deputy head of the NGO 'Odesa Natives Together' Denys Neymiler, deputy head of the NGO 'Odesa Natives Together' Ihor Kholodynsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. Details by phones: (096) 713 4853 (Andriy), (066) 626 1066 (Oleksiy).

