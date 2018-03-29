Facts

15:24 29.03.2018

Savchenko asks for prosecutor's recusal at hearing of appeal of her arrest

Savchenko asks for prosecutor's recusal at hearing of appeal of her arrest

Ukrainian parliamentarian Nadiya Savchenko and her lawyers have filed a request that Prosecutor Oleksandr Klymovych of the Ukrainian Chief Military Prosecutor's Office be recused at the hearing of Savchenko's appeal against the Shevchenkivsky District Court's ruling that she be taken into pretrial custody.

Savchenko said at the hearing at the Kyiv Appeals Court on Thursday that Prosecutor Klymovych is biased. "This prosecutor said at the previous hearing that Russian servicemen are better than Ukrainian servicemen," she said.

Savchenko also claimed that Prosecutor Klymovych violated the principle of the presumption of innocence by accusing her of committing a crime before this was proven in court and that he personally dislikes her.

Savchenko's lawyers supported her stance and said they would file a complaint concerning Klymovych with the prosecutorial disciplinary commission.

Klymovych objected to the request, saying it was unwarranted, and pointed out that he had said that the Russian servicemen Yevgeny Yerofeyev and Alexander Alexandrov, who were swapped for Savchenko in May 2016, are better than Ukrainian citizens who plot to commit a crime against their own country.

The court has retired for deliberations.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Shevchenkivsky court of Kyiv arrests Savchenko for 2 months

Kolesnikov says Savchenko should be allowed to defend herself at large

Savchenko refuses to provide investigation with her voice sample, biomaterial for DNA expertise

Weapons from Russia-occupied Donbas transported to determine their origin – Savchenko

Savchenko announces hunger strike in court

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district court receives motion of choosing restraint measure to Savchenko in arrest form

Kyiv district court receives recommendation for arrest of Savchenko earlier deprived of parliamentary immunity

Russian operation aimed at sowing chaos, destroying Ukraine – Poroshenko on Savchenko case

Prosecutor General signs, notifies Savchenko of suspicion in presence of her lawyer

'Savchenko group' planned to shell central Kyiv from island or ship on Dnieper

LATEST

"Vodafone Украина" планирует в 2018 г. открыть 170 собственных магазинов

Three of 67 people missing after Kemerovo fire alive

Ukrainian army ready for Easter truce

Telegram's servers suffer power loss

Justice Ministry plans to launch register of debtor companies on wages

Poroshenko signs law on reform in parking area

Hungary creates threatening precedent for future cooperation of NATO with partners

Govt appoints deputy director of Isida-IVF private clinic Head of National Health Service

UN report contains no evidence of presence of Ukrainian-made elements in North Korea's ICBM engines – Pivdenmash

Poroshenko approves Annual National Program of Ukraine-NATO Cooperation

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА