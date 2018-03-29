Facts

13:56 29.03.2018

Ukrainian army ready for Easter truce

Ukrainian army ready for Easter truce

The Ukrainian army is ready to observe the Easter truce starting at midnight on March 30, 2018, the headquarters of the Ukrainian military operation in Donbas said on Facebook on Thursday.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces' units stationed in the military operation zone in Donetsk and Luhansk region, which are fully committed to the Minsk Agreements, are ready to implement a comprehensive, sustainable, and unlimited ceasefire alongside the entire contact line at 12:01 a.m. Kyiv time on March 30, 2018," the staff said.

The Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine (TCG) has agreed to observe an Easter truce starting March 30.

"The Trilateral Contact Group, with the participation of the representatives of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions [...] reaffirm their full commitment to a comprehensive, sustainable and unlimited ceasefire, starting from March 30, 2018 at 00:01 (Kyiv time)," the TCG said in a statement posted on the OSCE website on Monday.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

TCG on Donbas agrees on another ceasefire regime in Donbas military zone from March 30

Ukraine reports 1 KIA, 1 WIA amid 44 enemy attacks in last day – HQ

Militants shell Ukrainian army positions in ATO zone 3 times on Friday – ATO HQ

Militants observe ceasefire in ATO zone on Wednesday

Format of Anti-Terrorist Terrorist to be changed to Joint Forces Operation - Poroshenko

Security situation improves this week in Donbas - OSCE SMM

Ukraine reports 4 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions with no casualties reported - HQ

Militants again fire on car with employees of Donetsk water filtration station with no casualties reported – JCCC

Ukraine sees four enemy attacks with one injured serviceman in past 24 hours - HQ

One Ukrainian soldier wounded since Tuesday morning

LATEST

"Vodafone Украина" планирует в 2018 г. открыть 170 собственных магазинов

Savchenko asks for prosecutor's recusal at hearing of appeal of her arrest

Three of 67 people missing after Kemerovo fire alive

Telegram's servers suffer power loss

Justice Ministry plans to launch register of debtor companies on wages

Poroshenko signs law on reform in parking area

Hungary creates threatening precedent for future cooperation of NATO with partners

Govt appoints deputy director of Isida-IVF private clinic Head of National Health Service

UN report contains no evidence of presence of Ukrainian-made elements in North Korea's ICBM engines – Pivdenmash

Poroshenko approves Annual National Program of Ukraine-NATO Cooperation

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА