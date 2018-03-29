Ukrainian army ready for Easter truce

The Ukrainian army is ready to observe the Easter truce starting at midnight on March 30, 2018, the headquarters of the Ukrainian military operation in Donbas said on Facebook on Thursday.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces' units stationed in the military operation zone in Donetsk and Luhansk region, which are fully committed to the Minsk Agreements, are ready to implement a comprehensive, sustainable, and unlimited ceasefire alongside the entire contact line at 12:01 a.m. Kyiv time on March 30, 2018," the staff said.

The Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine (TCG) has agreed to observe an Easter truce starting March 30.

"The Trilateral Contact Group, with the participation of the representatives of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions [...] reaffirm their full commitment to a comprehensive, sustainable and unlimited ceasefire, starting from March 30, 2018 at 00:01 (Kyiv time)," the TCG said in a statement posted on the OSCE website on Monday.