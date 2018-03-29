Telegram's servers suffer power loss

Telegram servers have suffered a loss of power, causing a failure of the system, the owner of the messenger, Pavel Durov, wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

"A power outage in the Telegram server cluster has caused problems in Europe," Durov said.

The company is doing its best to resolve the problem, but everything depends on when the power equipment's serviceability is restored, he said.

It was reported earlier that Telegram users were experiencing problems with the messenger, both the application and the web client service.

According to the resource downdetector, Telegram problems have been reported in Kazakhstan, Russia, Italy, Ukraine, Belarus, and a number of EU countries.