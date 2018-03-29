Govt appoints deputy director of Isida-IVF private clinic Head of National Health Service
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Deputy Director General for Strategic Development at Isida-IVF LLC Oleh Petrenko Head of the National Health Service.
An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that the decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.
"Petrenko was appointed Head of the National Health Service," Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Rozenko told Interfax-Ukraine.
Petrenko won the tender.
Before his appointment, Petrenko presented a concept for the operation of the National Health Service and its participation in the healthcare reform.