Facts

09:15 29.03.2018

Ukraine to start dialogue with NATO in 2018 on Membership Action Plan

Ukraine's Annual National Program, adopted under the aegis of the Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2018 and endorsed by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Wednesday, stipulates the beginning of a dialogue with NATO member states with regard to the introduction of a Membership Action Plan for Kyiv this year.

"Begin a dialogue with the alliance's member countries about the introduction of the Membership Action Plan for Ukraine," the Annual National Program read in the section titled "Priority Tasks for Current Year."

