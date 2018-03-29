Facts

10:04 29.03.2018

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demands Russia release Ukrainian activist Balukh

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demands Russia release Ukrainian activist Balukh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands that Russia release Ukrainian activist Volodymyr Balukh who was imprisoned in Crimea and declared a hunger strike.

"We demand that the Russian Federation immediately release political prisoner Balukh from the Autonomous Republic of Crimea who has beenon a hunger strike since March 19. The case was fabricated," spokesperson of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Mariana Betsa said on Twitter.

As reported, Ukrainian farmer Balukh was arrested on December 8, 2016 in his house in the village of Serebrianka of Rozdolne district of Crimea temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation. Russian authorities charged him with possession of ammunition.

In January 2018, Crimea's Rozdolne District Court sentenced Balukh to three years and seven months of imprisonment in a low-security penal colony and to a fine of 10,000 Russian rubles.

The Supreme Court in the occupied Crimea at a session on Wednesday, March 14, changed the verdict against Ukrainian activist Volodymyr Balukh, excluding from the charges the point that he acquired ammunition. Therefore, the verdict was changed to three years and five months of imprisonment in a low-security penal colony.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Kyiv to present all facts about repression in Crimea at UN International Court of Justice

Russia's return to PACE without fulfillment of obligations contradicts intl law – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry: Group of Polish children's visit to annexed Crimea is Russia's provocation

LATEST

Hungary creates threatening precedent for future cooperation of NATO with partners

Govt appoints deputy director of Isida-IVF private clinic Head of National Health Service

UN report contains no evidence of presence of Ukrainian-made elements in North Korea's ICBM engines – Pivdenmash

Poroshenko approves Annual National Program of Ukraine-NATO Cooperation

Ukraine should draw up new agreement with Russia due to new realities

Ukraine to start dialogue with NATO in 2018 on Membership Action Plan

Poroshenko: Rada should to abolish e-declaration requirement of anti-corruption activists

U.S. military assistance to Ukraine during 2018 not for National Guard Azov regiment

About 1,000 medical institutions connected to eHealth - Kovtoniuk

Most Ukrainians oppose legalizing weapons – survey

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА