Poroshenko: Rada should to abolish e-declaration requirement of anti-corruption activists

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko insists the Verkhovna Rada should abolish the mandatory electronic declaration for representatives of non-governmental organizations engaged in anti-corruption activities.

"Petro Poroshenko insists that the Verkhovna Rada and all its factions, without exception, must at last hear the arguments of the civil society, our partners, the head of state and take a responsible decision to abolish electronic declaration [requirement for anti-corruption activists]," the press service of the presidential administration told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.