Facts

18:23 28.03.2018

U.S. military assistance to Ukraine during 2018 not for National Guard Azov regiment

 Military assistance from the United States to Ukraine in 2018 cannot be provided to the National Guard's Azov regiment, according to U.S. budget provisos.

Provision No. 8129 of the budget signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on March 23, 2018 and published on the site of the U.S. Congress says U.S. military assistance or any other U.S. assistance cannot be given to the Azov Battalion.

As earlier reported, Trump signed the 2018 budget, allocating $620.7 million in assistance to Ukraine.

