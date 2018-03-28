Groysman orders Interior Ministry, SESU and others to start massive checks of places of mass gatherings

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has instructed the Interior Ministry of Ukraine, the State Emergency Situations Service (SESU), together with other authorities, to begin a large-scale inspection of the safety of schools, kindergartens and other places of mass gathering.

"Today, we give instructions from the government to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Service for Emergency Situations in conjunction with other authorities, local authorities, to begin a large-scale inspection of shopping malls, cinema houses... schools, kindergartens, children's clubs - all those places where people gather," he said, opening a meeting of the Cabinet on Wednesday.

The premier noted that some owners of entertainment and shopping malls neglect the requirements of fire safety for costs reasons.

"There must be a strict system of control, not to investigate when it already happened, but to do everything to prevent tragedies, especially in places of mass gathering," the prime minister said.