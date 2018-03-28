Facts

11:49 28.03.2018

EU launches project in Ukraine to increase participation of women in peacekeeping processes

EU launches project in Ukraine to increase participation of women in peacekeeping processes

The European Union is launching a project in Ukraine aimed at enhancing the participation of women in peacekeeping processes, providing protection to those who have suffered as a result of the conflict, as well as preventing and combating violence against women.

"This project corresponds to the current tasks and problems that exist in Ukraine today. It is very important that due to this project there will be an opportunity to activate women and communities to implement UN Security Council Resolution No. 1325 [on Women, Peace, Security]," government commissioner for gender policy issues Kateryna Levchenko said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The EU project "Women promote change, restore peace and prevent conflicts at the regional level in Ukraine" will last until January 31, 2020 in five pilot regions of Ukraine: in Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Luhansk and Khmelnytsky.

It is expected that the project will support local administrations and public organizations in developing, implementing and monitoring the implementation of local action plans to implement the UN Security Council resolution No.1325 aimed at increasing women's participation in peacekeeping processes, ensuring the protection of women and girls affected by the conflict, and preventing and counteracting violence against women.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

14 EU member states decide to expel Russian diplomats over Skripal case

EU supports Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, reform process

Ukraine ready to increase its participation in UN peacekeeping missions – Poroshenko

Poroshenko urges EU to designate Russia as aggressor, help Ukraine acquire defensive weapons

Ukraine won't recognize presidential elections in Crimea, will impose sanctions against its organizers, calls on EU to do the same – Poroshenko

EU prolongs sanctions against 150 persons, 38 entities by 6 months over Ukraine

Role of committee on EU integration should be strengthened in work on respective bills - Mingarelli

EU hopes for holding elections in Ukraine as scheduled

EU, NATO memberships along with democratic system will be Ukraine's national interests

EU court lifts sanctions from MP Serhiy Kliuyev, his account won't be unfrozen yet

LATEST

About 1,000 medical institutions connected to eHealth - Kovtoniuk

Most Ukrainians oppose legalizing weapons – survey

Oleksandr Mangul elected as new NACP head

Russian aggressor killed 242 children in Donbas since 2014 – Poroshenko

Poroshenko sends condolences over Kemerovo tragedy

Groysman orders Interior Ministry, SESU and others to start massive checks of places of mass gatherings

Groysman sends condolences to relatives of those killed in Kemerovo fire

SBU bans 23 Russian intelligence employees, expelled from UK, from entering Ukraine

On-line broadcast: 'Why the Law 'Stop Masks-Show" doesn't Work'

Volker plans to visit Donbas in April-May

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА