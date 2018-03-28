EU launches project in Ukraine to increase participation of women in peacekeeping processes

The European Union is launching a project in Ukraine aimed at enhancing the participation of women in peacekeeping processes, providing protection to those who have suffered as a result of the conflict, as well as preventing and combating violence against women.

"This project corresponds to the current tasks and problems that exist in Ukraine today. It is very important that due to this project there will be an opportunity to activate women and communities to implement UN Security Council Resolution No. 1325 [on Women, Peace, Security]," government commissioner for gender policy issues Kateryna Levchenko said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The EU project "Women promote change, restore peace and prevent conflicts at the regional level in Ukraine" will last until January 31, 2020 in five pilot regions of Ukraine: in Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Luhansk and Khmelnytsky.

It is expected that the project will support local administrations and public organizations in developing, implementing and monitoring the implementation of local action plans to implement the UN Security Council resolution No.1325 aimed at increasing women's participation in peacekeeping processes, ensuring the protection of women and girls affected by the conflict, and preventing and counteracting violence against women.