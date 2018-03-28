Volker plans to visit Donbas in April-May

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker plans to visit Ukraine, in particular, Donbas in late April - early May.

I want to visit the Eastern part of the country to see the conflict zone from the Ukrainian side. Want to meet with Ukrainian colleagues in Kyiv, but before that I'd love to hear a response from Russia and to understand what we can speak about, he said in an interview with the Voice of America on Tuesday.

According to journalists, such a visit can take place in late April or early May.

According to Volker, it is important to pay attention to this conflict, since a hot stage of military operations is taking place in Donbas.

The last few weeks the situation was a shade better, but now the tension is increasing again, the special representative said.

Volker said that his last contact with the Russians regarding the conflict in Donbas was in January 2018, after that, the representatives of Russia did not get in touch, and added that the United States was disappointed with Russia's actions throughout the world.