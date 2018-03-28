Facts

09:54 28.03.2018

Volker plans to visit Donbas in April-May

Volker plans to visit Donbas in April-May

 U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker plans to visit Ukraine, in particular, Donbas in late April - early May.

I want to visit the Eastern part of the country to see the conflict zone from the Ukrainian side. Want to meet with Ukrainian colleagues in Kyiv, but before that I'd love to hear a response from Russia and to understand what we can speak about, he said in an interview with the Voice of America on Tuesday.

According to journalists, such a visit can take place in late April or early May.

According to Volker, it is important to pay attention to this conflict, since a hot stage of military operations is taking place in Donbas.

The last few weeks the situation was a shade better, but now the tension is increasing again, the special representative said.

Volker said that his last contact with the Russians regarding the conflict in Donbas was in January 2018, after that, the representatives of Russia did not get in touch, and added that the United States was disappointed with Russia's actions throughout the world.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

TCG on Donbas agrees on another ceasefire regime in Donbas military zone from March 30

Weapons from Russia-occupied Donbas transported to determine their origin – Savchenko

Kyiv demands withdrawal of illegal armed groups and weapons from Donbas - Olifer

Canada, Sweden allocate $2 mln to restore Donbas – Ministry for Temporarily Occupied Territories

Russia should get out of Donbas if it wants to pull Ukraine closer to itself – Volker

Ceasefire in Donbas should be respected and stabilized by concrete steps – German Foreign Office

Kyiv appreciates Sweden's readiness to participate in UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas – Poroshenko

Some 2,378 Ukrainian servicemen killed in action in Donbas since beginning of war

Ukrainian military ready to observe Donbas ceasefire from Monday

Poltorak notes importance of creating powerful Armed Forces along with introducing peacekeepers in Donbas

LATEST

SBU bans 23 Russian intelligence employees, expelled from UK, from entering Ukraine

On-line broadcast: 'Why the Law 'Stop Masks-Show" doesn't Work'

Gazprom refuses to abide by final and binding awards of Stockholm arbitration tribunal

Delhi regards forthcoming transition of Ukrainian defense industry to NATO standards as factor increasing reliability of Ukrainian weapons

Prosecution to present 2 witnesses in Sushchenko's case

Ukrainian citizen Sushchenko pleads not guilty of espionage in court

Ukraine reform support programme enters new phase

Court in Kyiv adjourns Yanukovych's treason trial until April 4

Ukrainian foreign minister offers condolences over tragedy in Kemerovo

Forty-one children among Kemerovo shopping mall fire fatalities

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА