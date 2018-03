On Wednesday, March 28, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference titled "Why the Law "Stop Masks-Show" doesn't Work." The participants will include Ukrainian parliamentarians Vadym Denysenko, Ruslan Sydorovych, Leonid Kozachenko, Ivan Myroshnychenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.