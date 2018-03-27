Facts

16:25 27.03.2018

Gazprom refuses to abide by final and binding awards of Stockholm arbitration tribunal

Gazprom refuses to abide by final and binding awards of Stockholm arbitration tribunal

Russia's Gazprom refuses to abide by final and binding awards of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce regarding gas supply to Ukraine and gas transit via the country, the press service of national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy reported after the negotiations with Gazprom held last week.

"At that meeting Gazprom made clear that the Russian gas monopoly refuses to resume deliveries to Ukraine as ordered by the Tribunal in the Gas Sales Case concluded in December last year, and refused to confirm that it will pay the 2.6 billion dollars which the Tribunal ordered it to pay in the Gas Transit Case award which was rendered in February," Naftogaz said.

Both arbitration awards are final and binding on Gazprom, the company said.

Naftogaz said that "Gazprom's position in the meeting was instead to amend the contracts or to terminate the contracts to reverse the decisions of the Tribunal. Both positions are in direct contravention of and disregard for the decisions in the Arbitral Awards rendered by the Stockholm Tribunal. Naftogaz finds this position unacceptable and has rejected Gazprom’s proposals to this effect."

The parties agreed to have another round of negotiations in April.

"Gazprom’s refusal to honour valid arbitration awards by an internationally valued and respected commercial arbitration tribunal seriously questions Gazprom's trustworthiness as a partner to the European gas industry. It is also endangering the respect for contracts as such with its unlawful withholding of payments due under the decisions of the Tribunal," Chief Commercial Officer of Naftogaz Yuriy Vitrenko said.

As reported, referring to European Commission Vice President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission expects Gazprom to comply with the awards of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

State Dept calls on Gazprom to resume gas supplies through Ukraine

Poroshenko does not exclude holding of special NSDC meeting on energy security soon due to Gazprom actions

Stockholm arbitration court names NCER responsible for decision on gas entry point

Poroshenko congratulates Ukraine on victory of country over Gazprom in Stockholm arbitration tribunal

Naftogaz to implement arbitration decision under contract with Gazprom by March

Former Naftogaz deputy chairman Korniychuk put on wanted list – Lutsenko

NCER issues license for electricity supply to Naftogaz

Naftogaz to seek UAH 1 bln of compensation from new owners of licenses seized from company

British citizen Clare Spottiswoode elected chairperson of Naftogaz's supervisory board

Naftogaz to settle up with Gazprom in Feb 2018 after arbitration court decision on transit - Kobolev

LATEST

Delhi regards forthcoming transition of Ukrainian defense industry to NATO standards as factor increasing reliability of Ukrainian weapons

Prosecution to present 2 witnesses in Sushchenko's case

Ukrainian citizen Sushchenko pleads not guilty of espionage in court

Ukraine reform support programme enters new phase

Court in Kyiv adjourns Yanukovych's treason trial until April 4

Ukrainian foreign minister offers condolences over tragedy in Kemerovo

Forty-one children among Kemerovo shopping mall fire fatalities

Klimkin proposes discussing introduction of Latin alphabet in Ukraine

Ministry for IDPs attracted about UAH 3 bln for its projects over two years - Chernysh

Diplomats expelled by Ukraine belong to special services – Foreign ministry

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА