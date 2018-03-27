Facts

15:31 27.03.2018

Ukrainian citizen Sushchenko pleads not guilty of espionage in court

Ukrainian citizen Sushchenko pleads not guilty of espionage in court

The Moscow City Court started considering merits of the espionage case of Ukrainian citizen Roman Sushchenko on Tuesday.

"Sushchenko pleaded not guilty after the bill of indictment was read out," lawyer Mark Feygin told Interfax.

The court meets in private because some materials in the proceeding are classified, he said.

Sushchenko is accused of spying. He is facing up to 20 years in prison.

On October 3, 2016, it was reported that Sushchenko had been detained "while conducting espionage" in Moscow. According to Russian intelligence agencies, Sushchenko is a career officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry with the rank of colonel. Sushchenko is charged with espionage (article 276 of the criminal code), which he denies.

Feygin said his client was charged with several instances of espionage. The FSB believes that Sushchenko was collecting information about the conflict in Donbas.

The lawyer said that Sushchenko, who lived in France for six years as the Paris correspondent of the news agency Ukrinform, repeatedly visited Russia. He was in Russia for personal reasons; a meeting with his family, when he was detained.

Kyiv described Sushchenko's detention as a provocation and said that the espionage accusations were false.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Prosecution to present 2 witnesses in Sushchenko's case

Ukraine preparing to exchange deserters Baranov, Odintsov for political prisoners Sentsov, Sushchenko

Ukrainian journalist Sharoiko arrested in order to testify against Sushchenko - lawyer

Ukraine again demands that Russia release Ukrainian journalist Sushchenko

Poroshenko discusses release of Ukrainian hostages, including journalist Sushchenko, with Putin by phone

Kuleba hands over Sushchenko's letter to EC Secretary General

Kyiv requires to urgently release journalist Sushchenko

Sushchenko may be exchanged for Pavlenko arrested in Ukraine - lawyer Feygin

EU does not believe Moscow's charges against Ukrainian journalist Sushchenko

Kyiv demands immediate release of Ukrainian journalist Suschenko - Gerashchenko

LATEST

Gazprom refuses to abide by final and binding awards of Stockholm arbitration tribunal

Delhi regards forthcoming transition of Ukrainian defense industry to NATO standards as factor increasing reliability of Ukrainian weapons

Ukraine reform support programme enters new phase

Court in Kyiv adjourns Yanukovych's treason trial until April 4

Ukrainian foreign minister offers condolences over tragedy in Kemerovo

Forty-one children among Kemerovo shopping mall fire fatalities

Klimkin proposes discussing introduction of Latin alphabet in Ukraine

Ministry for IDPs attracted about UAH 3 bln for its projects over two years - Chernysh

Diplomats expelled by Ukraine belong to special services – Foreign ministry

14 EU member states decide to expel Russian diplomats over Skripal case

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА