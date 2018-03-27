Prosecution to present 2 witnesses in Sushchenko's case

The prosecution intends to interrogate only two people as witnesses in the criminal case against Ukrainian journalist Roman Sushchenko charged with espionage in the Russian Federation.

"Two people are said to be the witnesses for the prosecution, including the main witness in the case. It is not clear when his interrogation will take place, this is to be determined by the prosecutor, who today began to present the evidence. The written evidence of the prosecution has been read out today," the defendant's lawyer Mark Feygin told Interfax.

He clarified that due to the fact that the case is classified as "secret", he cannot disclose any details about the main witness in the case.

In Feygin's opinion, the trial will take an average of a month and the verdict will be announced in May.

According to him, the defense team hasn't announced any witnesses yet. "We will look at the testimony of the witnesses for the prosecution, after which we will decide whether we need to question anyone," the lawyer said.