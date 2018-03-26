Diplomats expelled by Ukraine belong to special services – Foreign ministry
Spokeswoman for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry Mariana Betsa has said all 13 Russian diplomats being expelled from Ukraine work for Russia's special services.
"Together with competent agencies we decided today to expel from Ukraine 13 Russian diplomats from the small number remaining in Ukraine. We received information that they all are employees of Russia's special services," Betsa said in an interview with 112.ua TV on Monday.