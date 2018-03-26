14 EU member states decide to expel Russian diplomats over Skripal case

European Council President Donald Tusk has announced the decision to expel Russian diplomats from 14 EU member states over the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in UK's Salisbury.

"Today 14 EU member states decided to expel Russian diplomats as direct follow-up to EUCO discussion last week on Salisbury attack," Tusk told a press conference in Brussels on Monday.

Tusk did not specify the countries that decided to expel Russian diplomats.

According to media reports, the countries that decided to expel Russian diplomats include the Czech Republic (3 Russian diplomats), Denmark (2), France (4), Germany (4), Italy (2), Lithuania (3), the Netherlands (2), and Poland (4).

Earlier, the United States announced the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and the closure of Russia's consulate general in Seattle over the Skripal case.

Ukraine also decided to take actions over the Skripal case expelling 13 Russian diplomats.