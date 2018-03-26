TCG on Donbas agrees on another ceasefire regime in Donbas military zone from March 30

The Trilateral Contact Group for the settlement of the situation in Donbas has agreed on a complete ceasefire on the contact line in the Donbas military zone for the Easter holidays beginning on March 30.

"The Trilateral Contact Group with the participation of representatives of certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions ... have reaffirmed their full commitment to a comprehensive, sustainable and unlimited ceasefire regime, starting from March 30, 2018 at 00:01 (Kyiv time)," the Group's statement reads posted on the OSCE website on Monday.