11:47 26.03.2018

Ukraine reports 1 KIA, 1 WIA amid 44 enemy attacks in last day – HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted 44 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action (KIA) and another one as wounded in action (WIA), the press center of the headquarters of Ukraine's military operations has reported.

"Over the past day, insurgents of Russian-occupation troops opened fire on Ukrainian positions in the military zone 44 times ... Unfortunately, due to enemy fire, one Ukrainian defender was killed, another received a battle trauma and was promptly taken to a hospital and provided with medical assistance," the press center of the headquarters of Ukraine's military operations reported on Facebook on Monday morning.

In the Donetsk sector, the aggressor fired banned 120mm mortars at our fortified positions in the villages of Opytne, Lebedynske and Shyrokyne, as well as 82mm mortars and tank shells near the village of Pisky. The enemy also employed 82mm mortars attacking the defenders of the village of Talakivka, grenade launchers of various systems - against the defenders of the town of Avdiyivka, and the villages of Bohdanivka, Novotroyitske and Vodiane, and Butovka coal mine, as well as heavy machine guns - against our positions near the villages of Verkhniotoretske and Pavlopil. Moreover, the Ukrainian troops in the village of Hnutove came under fire from infantry fighting vehicles, while small arms were used near Butovka coal mine, the village of Kamianka, and the towns of Maryinka and Krasnohorivka.

Two shelling attacks of the Ukrainian positions were recorded in the Luhansk sector. Russian occupation forces opened fire from grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms on the Ukrainian positions in the village of Novhorodske, as well as from heavy machine guns near the village of Troyitske.

