Facts

11:52 24.03.2018

Poroshenko intends to propose changes to Constitution soon to incorporate Euro-Atlantic integration strategy

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko intends to initiate amendments to the Constitution in the near future to incorporate the country's strategy for Euro-Atlantic integration.

"In the near future, I intend to initiate changes to the Constitution in order to make this process irreversible, incorporating into the Constitution the strategic goal of the development of the state – a membership in the European Union and a membership in the North Atlantic Alliance," Poroshenko said during the events on the occasion of the Day of the Security Service of Ukraine on Saturday in Kyiv region.

