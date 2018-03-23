Facts

18:41 23.03.2018

London court verdict on PrivatBank suit against ex-owners will speed up consideration of cases in Ukraine

Finance Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Danyliuk expects that the London court's decision on PrivatBank's lawsuit against its former owners Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov will help speed up the consideration of similar and other related cases in Ukrainian courts.

"There is another case initiated by PrivatBank in the UK against the former owners. The total amount [of claims] is $2.5 billion. Now all the assets of the ex-owners are frozen all over the world. And judicial debates are being actively conducted in London … We expect to see significant progress in the near future, and this will help us in other proceedings in Ukraine," he said during the government report to the Verkhovna Rada.

Danyliuk noted that at present Ukrainian courts are considering a number of lawsuits against the former owners for bringing the bank to bankruptcy. At the same time, he noted that the consideration of these cases is proceeding not as actively as the ministry would like.

"I have repeatedly stated this. Instead, we see that the cases opened against the state and state authorities are considered much faster," Danyliuk stressed.

