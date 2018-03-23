Weapons from Russia-occupied Donbas transported to determine their origin – Savchenko

Ex-nonaligned Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine deputy Nadiia Savchenko has said transportation of weapons from Russia-occupied Donbas was arranged in order to determine the origin of the armaments. Savchenko made the statement during a pretrial arraignment session in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court.

"The weapons transported, and I did not once take part in this, except at the end of the notice of suspicion where it says this, even though I did not know what weapons were being transported … But let's be objective. The weapons were transported from Russia-occupied Ukraine in order to find out if they came from our artillery warehouses, which were blown up under our criminal authorities during wartime, already four times, in order to understand whether they were produced in Russia-occupied Donbas or delivered from Russia, because ammunition is not running out there for four years," Savchenko said.

The ex-MP said, "If the weapons had been meant for use in a terror attack, they never would have been transported to a military unit for storage."

"Military servicemen receive orders and act according to them. These orders are military and state secrets. Weapons from the enemy need to be tested. It was necessary to understand what we're dealing with because otherwise we would lose," Savchenko said.

The ex-MP denied all charges against her.

"I never bought weapons. I don't have the money for such an arsenal. I coordinated with volunteers in order to secure the release of Ukrainian prisoners. I always spoke the truth," she said.