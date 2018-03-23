Facts

12:16 23.03.2018

Klimkin unveils plans to make joint trip with French, German FMs to Donbas

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin has announced a joint trip with the French and German foreign ministers to Donbas.

"It's a pity that we could not go to Donbass today, but we agreed that we would do it together with the new German Foreign Minister and go there together," he said at a joint press conference with Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian in Kyiv on Friday.

According to Klimkin, it is important to see Russian aggression with your own eyes.

