Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district court receives motion of choosing restraint measure to Savchenko in arrest form

The Shevchenkivsky district court of Kyiv has received a motion of choosing a preventive measure to MP Nadiia Savchenko in the form of arrest.

"A motion was submitted to the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv for applying a preventive measure in the form of detention in respect to Savchenko - a suspect under Part 1 of Article 109, Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 109, Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 28, Article 112, Part 1 of Article 14, Part 3 of Article 258, Part 1 of Article 258-3 and Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 263," it said on Facebook on Friday morning.