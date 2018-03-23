Kyiv district court receives recommendation for arrest of Savchenko earlier deprived of parliamentary immunity

The Kyiv Shevchenkivsky District Court has received a recommendation for the arrest of parliamentarian Nadiia Savchenko.

"The Kyiv Shevchenkivsky District Court has received a request for Nadiia Savchenko to be taken into custody," the court said on its Facebook page on Friday morning.

Some 20 supporters of Savchenko have gathered near the court building.

There are two lines of police officers in uniform and bullet-proof vests in the court entrance lobby. All people who come in are thoroughly inspected and are asked to go through metal detectors.

There were some 80 journalists in the court entrance lobby as of 9:00 a.m.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko signed a document notifying parliamentarian Nadiia Savchenko that she is a suspect in a crime and presented it to her in the presence of her lawyer on Thursday.

The Verkhovna Rada voted earlier in the day to deprive Savchenko of parliamentary immunity.

