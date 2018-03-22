Facts

Prosecutor General signs, notifies Savchenko of suspicion in presence of her lawyer

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko has signed and announced suspicion to MP Nadiia Savchenko, who was stripped of immunity earlier by the Verkhovna Rada.

"Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko signed and announced suspicion to MP Nadiia Savchenko in the presence of her lawyer," Prosecutor General's press secretary Larysa Sarhan said on Facebook.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada supported the motions of Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko and agreed to bring to criminal responsibility, the detention and arrest of independent deputy Nadiia Savchenko.

Then representatives of law enforcement bodies in the building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine informed Savchenko about suspicion, after which the MP, accompanied by law enforcers, went to the Office of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

The motions were filed in the framework of criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 109 (actions aimed at the forcible change or overthrow of the constitutional order or the seizure of state power); Part 1 of Article 14 (preparation for crime), Part 2 of Article 28 (commission of a crime by a group of persons, a group of persons by prior agreement, an organized group or a criminal organization), Part 1 of Article 109; Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 28, Article 112 (encroachment on the life of a state or public figure), Part 1 of Article 14, Part 3 of Article 258 (terrorist act); Part 1 of Article 258-3 (creation of a terrorist group or terrorist organization); Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On March 15, Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko told the Rada that investigators had irrefutable evidence that Savchenko was planning terror attacks - explosions in the parliamentary session hall. Earlier in the day, a number of Ukrainian media outlets reported sources as saying that Savchenko had carried ammunition into the session room. She was talking to colleagues in the hallways of the parliament. When asked on the television channel Newsone later in the day whether she had carried a gun into the session hall, Savchenko said that many parliamentarians carry weapons received as a state award to work.

