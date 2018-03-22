Facts

15:14 22.03.2018

'Savchenko group' planned to shell central Kyiv from island or ship on Dnieper

 A group which, according to investigators, included independent Verkhovna Rada deputy Nadiia Savchenko, planned to shell downtown Kyiv with mortars from Trukhaniv Island or a ship on the Dnieper River, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuryi Lutsenko said.

"It has now been credibly established based on witnesses' evidence that the malefactors planned to set up mortars on Trukhaniv Island or on a ship on the Dnieper River and shell central Kyiv. At random, you understand. Who would suffer more - deputies, or the common Ukrainians who are here, living and working?" Lutsenko said at a Verkhovna Rada meeting on Thursday where the issue of stripping Savchenko of parliamentary immunity and detaining and arresting her was discussed.

Interfax-Ukraine
